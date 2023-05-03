Over 2,500 eligible applications received for first-time buyers grant

Over 2,555 individuals have applied for the first-time buyers housing grant, according to the Housing Authority.

The grant offers a €1,000 annual cash incentive for ten years to couples or individuals who purchased their first property in 2022 and obtained a loan for the purchase.

All first-time buyers who purchased a property and obtained a loan for the purchase from 1 January 2022 were eligible.

With the first deadline only a month away, Housing Authority CEO Matthew Zerafa expressed his satisfaction with the number of applications received, stating that "almost everyone who is eligible has already applied."

Zerafa also noted that the application process had been streamlined to reduce bureaucracy while ensuring that those who are eligible receive the assistance they need.

The first payment for those who bought their accommodation in 2022 is scheduled for the upcoming June.

Zerafa explained how data collected from the applicants will allow authorities to identify the gaps where people need more help by determining the profile of a first-time buyer, including what and where they are purchasing.

The measure will complement other housing schemes that already exist, including the cash grant for those who buy a property in urban conservation areas.

The Housing Authority reported receiving roughly 750 eligible applications for the remainder of the schemes.