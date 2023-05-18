Peter Paul Coleiro made Civil Protection Department Director General

Peter Paul Coleiro has been made Civil Protection Department Director General, the Home Affairs Ministry has announced.

Coleiro had occupied the role of acting director general over the past month, having spent the last two years as Director of Operations within the CPD.

He was also formerly deputy director and senior operations manager within the same department.

Peter Paul Coleiro joined the CPD in 2013, following a career in the transport and ICT sector. He was also court expert on investigations related to arson investigations.

Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri congratulated Coleiro for his new post, saying his abilities in leading the department were highlighted particularly in the past months when the CPD cooperated in international rescues.