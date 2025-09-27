menu

Teens arrested over string of motorcycle thefts

Three teenagers aged 14, 18 and 19 arrested after police operation identifies them as suspects behind string of motorcycle thefts from a number of localities across the country

27 September 2025, 12:00pm
by Karl Azzopardi
Motorcycle (File photo)

Three teenagers have been arrested over a string of motorcycle thefts from a number of localities across the country.

The police that on Thursday, while officers were carrying out surveillance, a 19-year-old man who was identified as one of the suspects, was seen driving a stolen motorcycle. He was stopped and arrested.

Investigations which followed showed a 14-year-old was also involved in the thefts and was subsequently arrested.

A raid on a field at Ħas-Saptan saw police apprehending an 18-year-old was also involved in the thefts. He was working on two motorcycles which identified as having been stolen.

Searches saw the police find five other motorcycles which had been stolen.

The three are being held at the Floriana lockup, and will be charged later on Saturday.

