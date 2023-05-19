Health warning on Haribo sweets due to metal particles

The Environmental Health Directorate has issued a health warning for a particular type of Haribo candy due to possible traces of metal particles.

The product concerned is the 80g Haribo Fruktilurer Frukt & Bär, candies in the shape of fruit with various fruit flavours.

Affected lots are 12/2023 (L451-26522-3253901), 01/2024 (L451-29322-3253901), 01/2024 (L451-30022-3253901), 01/2024 (L451-27922-3253902).

For further information, the public is kindly requested to contact the Health Inspectorate Services between 8:00 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on telephone number 21337333 or by email on [email protected]