Health warning on Haribo sweets due to metal particles

The Environmental Health Directorate issued a health warning for Haribo Fruktilurer Frukt & Bär due to possible traces of metal particles

19 May 2023, 1:13pm
The Environmental Health Directorate has issued a health warning for a particular type of Haribo candy due to possible traces of metal particles.

The product concerned is the 80g Haribo Fruktilurer Frukt & Bär, candies in the shape of fruit with various fruit flavours.
Affected lots are 12/2023 (L451-26522-3253901), 01/2024 (L451-29322-3253901), 01/2024 (L451-30022-3253901), 01/2024 (L451-27922-3253902).

For further information, the public is kindly requested to contact the Health Inspectorate Services between 8:00 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on telephone number 21337333 or by email on [email protected]

