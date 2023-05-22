Over 250 academics endorse 'Xebbajtuna!' environmental protest

Over 250 academics have endorsed Xebbajtuna! – the environmental protest being organised by Moviment Graffitti, Friends of the Earth, and several other NGOs in favour of a new economic model that prioritises quality of ife.

In a press statement, the 256 academics state that Malta needs a systematic evaluation to assess the weaknesses and growing threats to quality of life and cultural and natural heritage.

The academics endorsing the protest include Maria Attard, head of the University’s Institute for Climate Change and Sustainable Development; economist Marie Briguglio; Alex Torpiano, architest and dean of the University’s Faculty for the Built Environment; independent politician Arnold Cassola.

Eight organisations are behind a national protest that will be held on Saturday 27 May demanding urgent environmental and planning reform.

The protest - Xebbajtuna! Bidla fl-Ambjent u l-Ippjanar ISSA! (Enough! Planning and environmental changes now!) – will start from the Triton Fountain at 10:30am.

The organisations launching the protest are: Moviment Graffitti, Friends of the Earth Malta, Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar, Din l-Art Ħelwa, Nature Trust Malta-FEE, Għawdix, BirdLife Malta and Ramblers’ Association Malta.

The NGOs will demand an immediate change to planning policies, such as those allowing buildings on ODZ, the height and intensity of buildings, the height of hotels, and the scheduling of sites of historic interest and value, in order to stop the wave of construction that does not respect context, heritage, natural environment, farmers and residents.

They are also demanding a radical reform of all institutions responsible for the environment, planning and lands.