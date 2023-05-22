Polluted waters at Tax-Xama, St Paul’s Bay

Swimmers should avoid bathing at Tax-Xama beach in St Paul’s Bay due to high levels of E. Coli and I. Enterococci in the water.

In a statement on Monday, the directorate recommended against swimming at the C22 Slipway at the right-hand side of the beach due to exceeded levels of E. Coli and I. Enterococci.

“The Environmental Health Officers are investigating to determine the source of contamination. The duration of the contamination cannot be predicted at this stage.”

Health officers have put up signed in the area to warn against swimming. These signs will be removed when the quality of the water is restored and the area is fit again for bathing.

For further information, the public is kindly requested to contact the Health Inspectorate Services between 7:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. on 21337333, or by calling personally at its offices at Continental Business Centre, Old Railway Track, Sta. Venera or by email [email protected].