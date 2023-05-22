Love Island Malta contestant after quitting show: ‘I felt I needed to take care of my sanity’

Love Island contestant Sabrina Grima has said that she left the show to take care of her mental health in first comments after her exit.

In a Facebook post, Sabrina said that she has no regrets about appearing on the show while gushing praise over the crew and her fellow friends in the villa.

“I felt I needed to follow what my heart really needed and mostly take care of my sanity. Truly happy to be back to my life and routine because this is who I am,” she said.

Sabrina was a popular contestant on the show, with the public voting for her and Kyle Curmi as their favourite couple on the show.

However, on Sunday’s episode of Love Island she announced to the other contestants that she will be leaving the villa.

The mental health of contestants on Love Island is a point of concern in Malta and abroad. In the villa, the participants endure a number of challenges which could potentially trigger mental health issues.

The issue was put in the spotlight after two former participants, a former host and a participant’s boyfriend all committed suicide in 2019 and in 2020.

In a previous interview with MaltaToday, the show’s co-producer Ben Camille said that Love Island Malta is contractually bound to monitor the mental health of every participant.

He said that the show hired a psychologist to assist participants in every process of the show.