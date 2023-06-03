Ram Tumuluri denies making payments to Carmen Ciantar in VGH bribery allegations

Ram Tumuluri has denied any direct connection with a company that reportedly made payments worth €443,500 to Carmen Ciantar, now-former CEO of the Foundation for Medical Services.

In a legal statement from his lawyer, Tumuluri said that there was no connection between him or VGH and the company Gozo International Medicare Ltd at the time of the alleged payments.

“To be clear: there is absolutely no direct connection between my client or VGH at the time he had interest in the company, and the company identified in the article as ‘Gozo International Medicare Ltd’.”

This comes after a Pakistani news outlet reported that Ciantar received several payments totalling €443,500 from Gozo International Medicare Ltd between October 2015 and February 2016.

The news portal claimed that the information came from a leaked tranche of banking documents, which indicated there were at least 15 invoices submitted to Gozo International Medicare by Ciantar.

The legal letter also states: “There is absolutely no connection between Mr Tumuluri or VGH at the time he had initerest in the company to any bank accounts at Emirates NBD in Dubai or any Swiss bank accounts.”

Tumuluri’s lawyer said that he is exploring all legal remedies available to set the record straight. He is demanding that the Daily Pakistan retract the report, and that other publications repeating the statements do the same.