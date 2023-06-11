Labour Party mired in internal strife, says Opposition Leader Bernard Grech

Several reports in the Sunday newspapers reinforce the notion that the Labour Party is stricken by internal strife, Opposition leader Bernard Grech said.

Speaking at a political event in Naxxar on Sunday, Grech made several remarks concerning “internal conflicts within the Labour Party” and the government's “neglect of the people's needs.”

“The moment stories started surfacing about Chris Fearne, I immediately expressed my disbelief. However, as these stories continued to emerge with repeated attacks on him, it only confirmed that the PL is embroiled in a constant internal conflict," Grech said

Carmen Ciantar and Chris Fearne dominated news stories in major newspapers on Sunday, with MaltaToday reporting that the police and magistrate have yet to summon Ciantar for questioning.

A MaltaToday investigation also revealed that the stories implicating Carmen Ciantar and her daughter in bribery allegations have been peddled by a public relations agency and published on sites with questionable credentials.

The reason behind this disinformation campaign appears to be Fearne’s testimony on the VGH-Steward hospitals deal, which may prove crucial in the ongoing inquiry conducted by Magistrate Gabriella Vella.

Grech acknowledged that internal arguments within a political party are normal, but he emphasised that the Labour Party has resorted to attacks and the propagation of hard-hitting stories.

“These were the PL leaders: Robert Abela, Joseph Muscat, and their deputy leaders. All involved in the confusion that occurred over the past ten years, and now they find themselves engaged in a struggle to expose each other to defend themselves.”

Grech believes that such infighting has resulted in the country being led astray from addressing the issues that affected the people's lives.

Grech criticised Prime Minister Robert Abela for failing to address the daily challenges faced by the Maltese and Gozitan population.

The Opposition Leader mentioned concerns raised by individuals regarding inadequate salaries, pensions, and benefits that failed to keep up with the cost of living.

He highlighted the rising costs of medicine and the burden placed on families to purchase certain medications that should have been provided by the state.