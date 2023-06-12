Michael Farrugia appointed acting Speaker

Labour MP Michael Farrugia has been appointed acting Speaker after Speaker Anġlu Farrugia was taken ill a couple of weeks ago.

Farrugia will remain acting speaker until parliament’s summer recess.

The MP was appointed following a motion filed by Labour Whip Andy Ellul on Monday, with the motion being approved by both sides of the House.

Farrugia will be presiding over the House in deputy speaker David Agius’ absence, and should Anġlu Farrugia remain unwell.

Anġlu Farrugia was admitted to hospital last week, and it remains unclear on when he is set to return.