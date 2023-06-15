Malta-Italy bilateral meeting explores cooperation in energy, and migration challenges

Prime Minister Robert Abela engaged in a bilateral meeting with Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni, on Thursday, during his visit to Rome.

The meetings covered a range of important topics, including bilateral relations, the energy sector, the Mediterranean's potential, and the challenges posed by migration.

"As it has happened in the past, our cooperation can create opportunities that will be beneficial for both countries,"Abela said in comments to the media after the meeting.

Abela emphasised the need to follow up the meetings with technical discussions to facilitate agreements in various sectors.

The two nations discovered common interests, particularly in the energy sector, which has gained prominence due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Abela commended Meloni's Piano Mattei, a strategy aimed at reducing reliance on Russian gas imports, as it resonated with Malta's vision and belief in promoting cooperation between the European Union and North Africa.

He highlighted the potential of the Mediterranean region to emerge as a “hub for renewable energy”.

This notion was endorsed by the MED9 countries during a recent meeting held in Malta, signifying a collective commitment to exploring and harnessing renewable energy sources.

The Prime Minister acknowledged the challenges posed by migration and the exploitative practices employed by traffickers preying on vulnerable individuals in the region.

“As frontline countries within the European Union, both Malta and Italy have experienced the negative repercussions of such abuses,” Abela said.

He stressed that addressing this issue requires a comprehensive approach involving all European nations, as it is not solely the responsibility of Malta and Italy.

He commended a recent initiative involving Tunisia, spearheaded by the President of the European Commission and supported by Italy and the Netherlands.

Abela spoke of the need to establish similar relationships with other countries, such as Libya, where numerous opportunities exist.

“The European Union and Tunisia have already forged a collaborative partnership to combat irregular migration to and from Tunisia, as well as to prevent the loss of lives at sea.”