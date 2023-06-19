Air Malta flight to Lyon delayed due to ‘operational circumstances’

An Air Malta flight to Lyon has been delayed due to operational circumstances beyond the airline’s control.

It said the KM454 flight will depart Malta at 00:30am, on the 20th June. The KM455 flight from Lyon to Malta will be departing at 3:25 am.

“Air Malta apologizes for any inconvenience caused,” the airline said in a statement.

Earlier on Monday, the Finance Minister Clyde Caruana accused the airline’s pilots of trying to pressure government into agreeing with its demands.

He said the pilots’ union has issued directives without any prior communication with Air Malta’s management.