[WATCH] Muscat parries with Carabott as former PM is needled over Keith Schembri

Former Labour prime minister attends second PAC hearing scrutinising NAO report on the Electrogas contract for the Delimara gas plant

27 June 2023
Former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat answering questions from the PAC
There were heightened emotions in a second sitting of the public account committee, in which witness and former prime minister Joseph Muscat fended off questions from chairman and Nationalist MP Darren Carabott.

The crescendo was concentrated in the final stages of the two-hour hearing, where questions on technical details of the Electrogas contract – under scrutiny by the PAC as per the report of the National Audit Office – passed on to political questions.

Carabott insisted upon having an answer from Muscat on words former chief of staff Keith Schembri told the PAC, in which he said he had recommended auditors Nexia BT to former energy minister Konrad Mizzi for the creation of an offshore company, because “he told me everything I touched turned to gold”.

Muscat at first said that Schembri’s tax advice did not imply anything wrong in itself. “You are asking me as to whether someone does anything wrong by giving a recommendation to another… if they are breaking the law, of course I would not agree; but if this is asking for tax advice, no I don’t see anything wrong.”

As Carabott repeated the question, needling Muscat on whether he could simply reply whether Mizzi’s statement was “acceptable or not”, Labour MPs tried to pick apart Carabott’s interpretation of Schembri’s statement to the PAC. “You are turning this committee into a committee of soundbites,” Labour MP and minister Clayton Bartolo quipped.

Right before the end of the committee hearing at 4pm, Carabott insisted once again on an answer from Muscat, whose dander this time was raised.

“In my opinion you must consult the guidelines and standards of how you are treating any ordinary citizen in this committee. I’ve already answered you.

“If you want a political debate, I will engage you… I think the way you’re running the committee today is a knee-jerk reaction to how you ran it last week. If you find no favour with my answer, that is your issue… you cannot expect me to be your parrot.”

Muscat was visibly irritated by the insistence on the question, accusing Carabott of trying to extract political statements from him that were unconnected to the hearing. “I can take you any day, anytime and anywhere,” he said in a parting shot.

Tensions were frayed from the start when Carabott seemed to take issue with a Muscat’s assistant Mark Farrugia scribbling a note for him. Muscat hit back asking Carabott whether the Standing Orders prohibited his assistant from writing a note for him to remind him of a speaking point. “We are not in some classroom here,” Muscat says. Carabott replied: “It is the witness who has to answer.” Muscat continued: “Quote the Standing Order that does not allow my assistant to write a note for me… you’ve had countless of witnesses assisted by lawyers who spoke for them.”

Quetsions from Carabott in this session focused on the selection of members for the evaluation committees on the Delimara gas plant project. Muscat said he had no role in picking the members, which also included Nexia BT partners. “I imagine it was Enemalta together with the energy ministry. Ultimately, at a ‘political level’, means this was at a leadership level of the entities involved in the issuance of the tender.”

Muscat denied influencing the selection of anybody on these committee, as well as having had any influence on who was to win the tender.

Carabott quoted the Caruana Galizia public inquiry on the control of the government’s machinations by a “small clique” of power connected to Castille – referring to Schembri and Mizzi.

“My reaction to the public inquiry is already known. I have my reservations on that conclusion – what you have read out just now, does not contradict what I have said. What the inquiry has produced is a subjective evaluation, which is no different in shape from the one-man decision-making of Richard Cachia Caruana before 2013. The NAO report itself has not deduced any form of external influence on the selection of Electrogas – I do not necessarily agree with the public inquiry’s conclusions, but in themselves they do not lead to the suggestion that the selection of gas plant tender winner was mandated by this group.”

Muscat said the people appointed to the selection committee were chosen for their competence and belief in the government’s policy on gas. “[Nexia BT partner] Brian Tonna was part of a team of 30 people, which means one person could not influence the entire opinion of this number. The NAO said in its report, that irrespective of administrative shortcomings, the decision on the selection of the winning tenderer in this case would not have changed. If a minister appoints someone to an evaluation committee, who is competent, then I agree with such an appointment. The procedure of every government is that a minister has the right to appoint these people.”

Tonna was recommended to the evaluation committees by energy minister Konrad Mizzi. Muscat says he learnt of this fact only after the committees were appointed. “I have never interfered into the selection of the appointees to these committees.”

Muscat also clarified that as MEP he used Nexia BT for his income tax filings between 2004 and 2008. He said he found no conflict of interest between their services during this time, and the appointment of Tonna to an evaluation committee.

Muscat attempted to swerve discussion onto a strong point he could filibuster on – the Egrant allegation. “These questions are not within this committee’s remit,” he told Carabott on questions related to Keith Schembri’s previous testimony to the PAC. “What is not being asked of me about this subject is that I was alleged of having taking millions through ‘Egrant’. This is the elephant in the room. The way I acted with certain people around me, was informed by the fact that false things had been said about me.”

