Over 80,000 homes powered by renewable energy in 2022

Malta registered a significant increase in electricity generation from renewable energy sources, with over 80,730 homes powered by clean energy in 2022.

According to the Energy Ministry, the increased generation of clean energy resulted in a reduction of carbon dioxide emissions by over 134,700 tonnes. Compared to 2021, this represents an improvement of 8.3%.

The ministry said that, by the end of 2021, Malta produced 12.15% of its energy requirements from renewable sources. This exceeds Malta’s 11.5% 2030 target as established in the National Energy and Climate Plan.

Solar water heaters were installed in 525 residences, and heat pumps in 99 buildings. This led to a decrease in electricity consumption for water heating and a shift away from traditional energy sources, with a total grant amounting to €716,390 for solar water heaters and €92,218 for heat pumps.

The ministry said there was also a record-breaking total of 516 applications for household battery storage systems.

Energy minister Miriam Dalli noted that these figures coincide with the European Commission’s announcement confirming the EU support package for the implementation of Malta’s green energy plans.

“This confirmation galvanises the government’s ambition to continue facilitating more green investments in Malta,” Dalli said.

The ministry added that this news comes after the announcement of two grid-scale battery energy storage systems and a memorandum of understanding with Libya for exploring green energy interconnections.

The ministry added that progress is being made in the planning of a second subsea electricity interconnector between Malta and Italy.