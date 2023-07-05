Malta wants a serious construction sector reform, Jean Paul Sofia’s mother says

The country wants a serious reform in the construction sector and that the whole truth behind the death of Jean Paul Sofia, the victim’s mother has said a day before parliament discusses a motion calling for a public inquiry into the accident.

“Today I sent a message to all members of parliament to ask for their support, so when they vote, they do so with a clear conscience and are not afraid to do what is right,” she said on Facebook.

On Thursday, parliament will be discussing the Opposition’s motion for government to launch a public inquiry into the death of Jean Paul Sofia on the day which is reserved for items which the Opposition wants to discuss.

Previous attempts by the Opposition for a debate to be held in parliament, have been turned down, with the Speaker saying it did not meet the prerequisites for that day’s sitting to be adjourned.

Sofia was killed in a construction site accident last December, after a three-storey building he was working at collapsed during construction works. Five men - three Albanian, a Maltese and a Bosnian were rescued by members of the Civil Protection Department.

For months the Sofia family and his friends have been supported by the PN and NGOs in demanding a public inquiry into the incident.

However, the government has been reluctant to endorse this request, with Prime Minister Robert Abela insisting he has total faith in the ongoing magisterial inquiry.

His mother said she will be outside parliament on Thursday to give MPs a letter, as a last attempt to convince them to vote in favour of the motion calling for a public inquiry into the case.

She also thanked those who have supported her campaign for justice for Jean Paul Sofia’s construction site accident.

On Tuesday, the PN appealed to government MPs to support its parliamentary motion.

“It cannot be that a tragedy happens and life goes on as if nothing has happened with Robert Abela stamping his feet and refusing to appoint a public inquiry,” the PN said.