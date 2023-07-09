Buses packed like sardines

Buses departing from tourist localities are getting precariously overcrowded this summer, which is the first one since the introduction of free public transport last September.

The problem exacerbated by the increase in population and record tourist arrival figures, has still not reached a tipping point but judging from feedback from commuters and stakeholders, frustration at over-crowding, is growing.

A Transport Ministry official confirmed that the number of passenger trips has not only returned to pre-pandemic levels but is “now even surpassing the record levels achieved in 2019”.

The authority confirmed that 17 bus routes require additional capacity and four have already been addressed. Measures to address overcrowding issues on the other 13 routes will follow suit in the coming weeks.

