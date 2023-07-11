menu

Power cut interrupts parliamentary session

Tuesday's parliamentary session adjourned for Wednesday morning after a power cut

marianna_calleja
11 July 2023, 5:20pm
by Marianna Calleja

A parliamentary session was suspended on Tuesday after a power cut hit the building.

Labour MP Alex Muscat was addressing the House on the new agricultural Bill, when a blackout occurred.

PL MP Alex Muscat during the power cut
PL MP Alex Muscat during the power cut

Muscat was seen visibly confused before asking Deputy Speaker David Agius whether he shall continue or not.

It was then that Agius suspended the session.

After 10 minutes, Speaker Anġlu Farrugia returned to announce that parliament was adjourned for Wednesday morning.

Marianna Calleja is staff reporter at MaltaToday
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.