Power cut interrupts parliamentary session

A parliamentary session was suspended on Tuesday after a power cut hit the building.

Labour MP Alex Muscat was addressing the House on the new agricultural Bill, when a blackout occurred.

Muscat was seen visibly confused before asking Deputy Speaker David Agius whether he shall continue or not.

It was then that Agius suspended the session.

After 10 minutes, Speaker Anġlu Farrugia returned to announce that parliament was adjourned for Wednesday morning.