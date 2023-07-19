UPDATED | Number of localities grapple with night-long power cut

Updated at 12pm with Enemalta statement

Power cuts across Malta persisted through one of this summer’s hottest nights as Enemalta customer response teams responded to nine high voltage network faults.

People from a number of localities, including Naxxar, Żebbuġ, Safi and Żurrieq have reported a night-long power outage.

“Electricity supply to many customers impacted was restored during the night. Several repairs are still in progress and will continue during the day,” Enemalta said.

Customers in three remaining localised areas in Zurrieq, Naxxar and Zebbug, where extensive repairs are required, will be reconnected as soon as possible, according to the energy provider.

Enemalta said it kept consumers updated on the repair works through SMS. People can subscribe to the service at no cost by sending an SMS with the ID number of the account holder to 79052492.

The power outages come as Malta experiences a week-long heatwave with temperatures set to feel like 40°C. The Met Office has since issued an amber warning.

More than fifty Enemalta technicians, engineers and customer care agents responded to nine major network disruptions in localised areas of several localities, including Naxxar, Qormi, Żurrieq, Mellieha, Victoria, Żebbuġ and surrounding areas during the night between Tuesday and Wednesday.

Enemalta says most disruptions were caused by underground cable faults

In a statement, Enemalta explained that most disruptions were caused by underground cable faults, which require fault location works using specialised equipment, road trenching to uncover damaged cables and the laying and jointing of new cables.

“In most disruptions, customers were reconnected to the network through other connections in the same area,” the provider said.

Last year, as Enemalta launched a €90 million six-year network reinforcement programme to reduce the risks and duration of unplanned outages, the Company upgraded 3 distribution centres, laid 71 new low voltage feeders completed 48 new substations and extended its network with circa over 100 kilometres of new high voltage cables and aerial lines.

“Some of these improvements were critical to help respond to network difficulties experienced in recent days.”

In some cases, multiple faults in the same area prohibited the restoration of supply through alternative connections until repairs to damaged underground cables were completed.

In one such case on Tuesday night, Enemalta registered five different cable faults in different parts of Żurrieq within a few hours.

“Works to repair these faults are still in progress, and the last remaining localised areas impacted will be reconnected to the network as soon as possible,” Enemalta said.

One small area in Żebbug also requires extensive repairs to grid infrastructure, but supply in this area was restoredthrough a backup power system.

Enemalta said it will continue to carry out the required works to re-establish network flexibility and resilience in the affected areas throughout the day on Wednesday.

Short supply interruptions may be required to finalise these works and safely shift supply connections back to the repaired infrastructure.

Enemalta CEO Jonathan Cardona explained that as more customers rely on electricity to beat the ongoing heatwave, Enemalta understands that the swiftest response possible is even more essential.

“We have reinforced our technical teams threefold, to help as many customers at the same time as possible, and to complete repairs without delay. We are also taking additional measures to prepare the required equipment and road excavation and backfilling services ahead of peak times, when more customers are relying on Enemalta’s services,” the CEO said.

Meanwhile, the network upgrades planned for the second year of the €90 million network upgrade are proceeding as planned.

During the first six months of the year, the Company’s network development teams added another 23 new substations, 23 upgrades of existing substations, and some 46 new low and medium voltage cable connections. More of these upgrades will come on stream in the coming months.