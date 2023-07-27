Over 2,000 motorists caught using mobile phone despite higher fines

Traffic enforcement authorities issued more than 2,000 fines for mobile use while driving since higher fines came into force two months ago, MaltaToday has learnt.

Data provided by the Home Affairs Ministry shows that between 18 May and 19 July, 2,027 citations were issued by the police, LESA and Transport Malta for the use of mobile phone while driving.

Using a mobile phone while at the wheel will incur a €200 fine, double what it was, and six penalty points. Two such infringements will lead to a one-year suspension of the driving licence.

The statistics also show that 1,484 drivers were caught over speeding by more than 15 km/h over the respective limit, while 1,838 were fined for driving up a one-way street.

Earlier this year, Malta was shocked by a surge in traffic accidents and illegal activities on the roads that resulted in fatalities and serious injuries.

The disconcerting rise in such incidents raised alarm and in response, the government pledged a crackdown on road indiscipline and introduced higher fines to deter reckless behaviour.

Starting on 19 May, significant changes were implemented to fines and penalty points for road contraventions. Using a mobile phone while driving will now result in a €200 fine.

If caught committing the same offence twice, the driving licence will be temporarily revoked. Previously, the fine for mobile phone use while driving was €100, and between three and six penalty points.

For individuals driving vehicles transporting passengers or commercial goods, the fine for mobile phone use is now €300.

Individuals caught running a red light or failing to secure their cargo will each face a €200 fine. Driving on the wrong side of a one-way street will result in a €75 fine.

Motorists who exceed the passenger capacity covered by their car insurance will be fined €50 for each additional passenger. The fine for using a vehicle for a purpose other than its licence has been raised from €34.94 to €200.

The data shows 2,585 drivers were fined after the road licence was not properly affixed to the vehicle’s windscreen. Another 159 drivers were caught jumping a red light in the past two months and 73 people were fined for overloading their vehicle.

Eight motorists were fined for failing to give way, two for not having mud flaps and 33 were booked because they used a vehicle for other purposes than it was licensed for.

In an interview with MaltaToday last week, Prime Minister Robert Abela promised a crackdown on the culture of indifference.

He expressed the government’s commitment to enhancing discipline in various sectors, with a particular focus on traffic management.

“I want to send a message that we will be increasing discipline across a number of sectors, including traffic,” he said in Gudja.