Community spirit shines bright during blackouts as Qormi residents group offers local support

Qormi residents are coming together to lend a helping hand to those facing hardships during the recent blackouts.

Several areas were affected by underground cable faults caused by the heatwave over the past nine days. Most were reconnected to the grid through alternative connections by Wednesday morning, except for two areas in Qormi.

As the city grapples with power outages, citizens felt the impact of disrupted routines and uncertain times. However, amidst the darkness, a flicker of hope emerged on the social media group ‘Ħal Qormi Residents.’

One woman, kindly offered her fellow residents, to refrigerate their medicines.

"If anyone has medicine, or insulin, which you need to be refrigerated, I have space in my fridge for your medications. Please don't hesitate to reach out,” she wrote on the Facebook group.

Her gesture was met with an outpouring of gratitude and solidarity from others in the group.

Soon, more residents stepped up to contribute in their own unique ways.

Another resident was quick to join and asked if anyone is struggling with laundry during these blackouts.

“I'd be more than happy to lend a hand. Just drop your clothes off, and I'll wash them for you," she offered.

The response to her offer was equally heartening.

Numerous people expressed their thanks, some even sharing stories of how they had been struggling to keep up due to the power disruptions.