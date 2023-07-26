One high-voltage cable fault registered overnight, Enemalta working on low voltage network

Enemalta registered one new high voltage cable fault in the distribution system on Tuesday night, down from 13 the previous night.

In a statement, Enemalta said the fault was recorded on Tuesday night affected customers in parts of Safi and Kirkop.

However, Enemalta said the electricity supply in this area was restored in less than 75 minutes.

Enemalta added that other areas affected by underground cable faults caused by the heatwave over the past nine days were reconnected to the grid through alternative connections by Wednesday morning, except for two areas in Qormi.

Indeed, MaltaToday received several reports of power cuts in Msida, Sliema, Fgura and Ta’ Xbiex throughout Tuesday night.

Enemalta said it repaired 59 of the 82 cable faults registered during the last nine days. “Several teams of engineers and technicians are working round the clock to complete repairs and re-energise all affected cables, re-establishing the required flexibility to respond to any other network difficulties in less time.”

Enemalta’s Customer Response Teams are working across Malta and Gozo to repair smaller damages to the low voltage network. These faults aaffect the supply of individual customers or very small areas, such as part of a street.

Customers can call on 8007 224 or use the servizz.gov helpline at 153 if experiencing difficulties with electricity services.

Enemalta also offers an SMS notification service that keeps subscribed customers updated on faults and repairs affecting their electricity supply.

The public can subscribe to this service by asending an SMS with the account holder’s ID Card number on 79052492.