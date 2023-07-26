Architect of doomed building transferred personal assets to third parties after Sofia tragedy

Adriana Zammit, the architect being charged in relation to the death of Jean Paul Sofia, transferred "a substantial amount of money and property" to third parties one month after the fatal incident, the magisterial inquiry found.

Magistrate Marse-Anne Farrugia made reference to WhatsApp chats between Zammit and a certain "Christian" from 3 January 2023 onwards, a month after the fatal incident. The chats indicate that the architect started transferring unspecified but "substantial" sums of money and immovable property to third parties.

Additionally, the chats are said to indicate that Zammit, "started to see how she was going to dispose of her money."

This alone does not constitute a crime according to the magisterial inquiry, however, it was noted that this fact could be relevant in the future, in the eventuality that Zammit's creditors come knocking for their dues.

The inquiry notes that in the future, this behaviour could be investigated since Zammit's efforts to transfer personal assets could indicate plans to commit fraud.