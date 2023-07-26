Sofia’s last photo: Victim snapped workers on roof of building just minutes before it collapsed

Just minutes before Jean Paul Sofia died, he was on the building’s rooftop taking photos of workers on the site.

The eerie photo reproduced in the magisterial inquiry report shows four of the five other workers on site applying concrete to the roof.

Sofia took two photos, using his personal mobile phone, around 15 minutes before the building collapsed. The two photos were taken at 9:46am, and the building collapsed at around 10am.

The magisterial inquiry was published by the Office of the Prime Minister on Wednesday afternoon. The magistrate recommended criminal action be taken against architect Adriana Zammit, Matthew Schembri, Kurt Buhagiar, Milomir Jovicevic, and Dijana Jovicevic. They have since been charged in court.

The second photo shows a panoramic view from the now-collapsed building.

The report reveals that supervision and technical management of the site was conducted through Whatsapp and the sharing of photos taken by someone like Jean Paul Sofia.

One of the Whatsapp groups included the developers Matthew Schembri and Kurt Buhagiar, and the site’s architect Adriana Zammit. All have been charged over the incident.

The inquiry report also shows that Matthew Schembri, had called Jean Paul at 5:46am on the fatal day.

Isabelle Bonnici last called her son, before his untimely death at 6:21am. Sofia received a second call from Schembri at around 7am.

