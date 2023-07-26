[BREAKING] Prime Minister publishes Jean Paul Sofia magisterial inquiry

The Prime Minister has published the magisterial inquiry into the death of Jean Paul Sofia in Kordin on 3 December.

The magistrate recommended that criminal action be taken against architect Adriana Zammit, Matthew Schembri, Kurt Buhagiar, Milomir Jovicevic, and Dijana Jovicevic. They have since been charged in court.

Key facts from the conclusion

All five accused were to be charged with causing the death of Sofia and injuries to five other men through negligence.

Matthew Schembri was to be charged with falsifying signatures between April and May 2020 on the Commencement Notice of the construction works. He was also to be charged with making a false statement to a public authority in the Commencement Notice.

Matthew Schembri, Kurt Buhagiar, Milomir Jovicevic and Dijana Jovicevic were to be charged with failing to adhere to several health and safety regulations, including failing to appoint a project supervisor while works were underway

Matthew Schembri and Kurt Buhagiar were to be charged with failing to notify the OHSA of the works at least four calendar weeks before works started.

Jean Paul Sofia's mobile phone – last contacts

Jean Paul Sofia received three calls the morning of the accident: two from Matthew Schembri, and one from his mother.

From the photos on his mobile, it appears that Jean Paul Sofia was working from a height. The photos, in grainy black and white, show four other construction workers on the roof of the construction site mere minutes before the construction collapse.

The nature of the collapse

The inquiry conclusions suggest that the wall of the construction site fell moments before the roof started to collapse. “This is in conformity with the hypothesis that the collapse was not an internal one, from the roof, because otherwise the fresh concrete would have collapsed towards the middle.”

Photos presented in the inquiry suggest that the building collapsed outwards, rather than inwards.

Another photo shows that the planned double walls were not tied together, as required in good workmanship. “This shortcoming has structural significance, because, in terms of lateral stiffness, a double wall tied together is four times stronger than two walls built next to each other.”

More photos show that the metal bars over which concerete is laid were neither tied to the respective adjacent structures, thus reducing the building’s ‘resilience’ in the case of an accident.

The inquiry also points to a spreader beam mentioned in the construction plans drawn up by the architect. However, what was missing were instructions for the spreader beam to be tied to the metal bars between the concrete planks.

Since the outside structure was not ‘tied’ together properly, pressure from the overlying concrete planks would have pushed the walls outwards.

The fact that there was no interlocking system tying the walls to other parts of the structure meant that the moment one wall started to collapse, the whole site was going to go down with it.

More to follow