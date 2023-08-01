ADPD calls for auditor general probe into Enemalta spending

ADPD has written to the auditor general requesting a probe into Enemalta’s public spending.

The party’s chairperson Sandra Gauci wrote to the auditor general on Tuesday, after announcing she would do so during a protest held by the party in Valletta last week.

ADPD's formal request specifically calls for a value-for-money audit of Enemalta's investments in the electricity distribution system over the past ten years.

The party emphasises the importance of transparency and accountability, asserting that taxpayers have a legitimate interest in knowing how their money is being utilised.

"We believe that taxpayers have the right to know how their money is being spent," stated the ADPD in a released statement. "There is a necessity for transparency, including insight into the long-term planning of Enemalta, so that accountability can be established for the recent power cuts and system failures."

ADPD said a comprehensive investigation as essential to uncovering the underlying causes of these problems and advocating for improvements in the electricity distribution system's efficiency and reliability.

"We all deserve to understand the decisions related to procurement and tendering that have contributed to our current predicament," added ADPD, underscoring the importance of prudent allocation of funds for essential services like electricity distribution.

In conjunction with the call for an inquiry, ADPD is encouraging the public and those affected by power cuts to support their cause by signing a petition containing ten specific actions aimed at fostering a greener and more dependable energy system in Malta. The petition can be accessed at https://actionnetwork.org/petitions/10-action-points-for-improved-energy-policy-in-malta.