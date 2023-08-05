ADPD urges MPs to be ethical at all times, while calling for accountability

Malta's green party has issued a call for parliament members to uphold ethical standards consistently and has emphasised the importance of increased accountability.

The Chairperson of ADPD, Sandra Gauci, made this assertion following Clyde Caruana's denial of misleading parliament when saying Air Malta’s executive chair received no money for his role as a board member.

"While our nation may not have a prevalent culture of resignations, it is imperative to enhance accountability, especially among those entrusted with the governance of our country," Gauci remarked.

Caruana was refuting a report by Shift News which indicated that Curmi was receiving supplementary compensation beyond his monthly package of €21,500.

In his letter to Speaker Anġlu Farrugia, the minister insisted the parliamentary question had been about board members and their honoraria. Caruana also insisted Curmi received no honoraria for his role as a board member on Air Malta and thus his parliamentary reply was not misleading.

Gauci said that these controversial payments are occurring while authorities are seeking approval from the European Commission for subsidies of up to €300 million for Air Malta. Simultaneously, the workforce is awaiting the negotiation of a new collective agreement.

"We insist on holding the Government accountable, particularly when its ministers attempt to conceal such lavish perks through blatant falsehoods," Gauci concluded.