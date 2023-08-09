General Workers’ Union withdraws directives as Air Malta agrees to meeting

The General Workers’ Union has withdrawn directives to Air Malta employees after reaching an agreement with the national airline.

In a statement on Wednesday, the union said that Air Malta has agreed to meet and discuss the new collective agreement for all workers in the airline.

These meetings will take place after the Santa Marija festa.

Last week, the union issued directives to Air Malta employees after the company failed to reply to a union request to discuss a new collective agreement.

The union had instructed members to avoid communicating with certain management members and to avoid carrying out work away from their working station, including duty travel.

