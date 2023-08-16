Fire near Red Tower in Mellieħa

A fire has broken out near the Red Tower in Mellieħa on Wednesday afternoon.

According to a police spokesperson, initial indications suggest this is a grass fire.

Members of the Civil Protection Department and the police are arriving on site to try to contain the fire.

This is the second fire reported in Mellieħa to the police in 24 hours. On Tuesday fire broke in four different areas, at the same time, at l-Aħrax woodland.

Federazzjoni Kaċċaturi Nassaba Konservazzjonisti (FKNK) said the fires were reported at around 5pm, with volunteers from the Mellieħa sub-committee intervening to stop the fire from spreading.

Officials from the Civil Protection Department were also called to the site of the incident.

More to follow.