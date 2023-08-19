'Lack of direct links and complex crossings': Rota highlights Msida Creek project shortcomings

Bicycle advocacy group Rota highlighted critical shortcomings in the Msida Creek project, saying that it lacks direct links and features crossings that are not straightforward to cyclists.

In a press statement, the NGO said that it conducted an in-depth analysis of the recently published works tender for the Msida Creek project by Infrastructure Malta.

“While acknowledging the efforts made to improve the project's design since initial meetings with Infrastructure Malta, Rota is concerned that significant shortcomings for bicycle users remain unaddressed,” Rota said.

The Msida Creek flyover project is set for approval in October by the Planning Authority as Infrastructure Malta issued the tender for the works.

The project will include a bridge along the coastline linking Ta’ Xbiex with Pietà, a 200-metre-long bidirectional flyover linking Msida square with Regional Road, a landscaped carpark and a new square in front of the parish church.

One of Rota’s main concerns is the absence of a direct link for cyclists commuting between Pieta and Birkirkara, which it said, hinders the potential for convenient and safe cycling routes for daily commuters.

It also said that despite the road leading up to the skate park being 21 meters wide, there is no direct link for students to travel to and from the University.

“The introduction of a flyover in this area could potentially create a new pinch point, limiting accessibility.”

Rota also highlighted the “complex” crossings, saying that the current design features crossings that are not straightforward and direct for cyclists.

It said that it would be problematic that bicycles coming down from Junior College would have to ride against the flow of traffic to use the crossings.

The NGO also argued that there are inadequate routes to cross towards Valletta. “Cyclists heading towards Valletta are faced with a lack of direct routes and tight turns, highlighting the necessity for a dedicated bridge to address this significant gap in the cycling infrastructure.”

Rota stated that the claims of pollution reduction are misleading, arguing that the assertion that

a flyover will reduce existing air and noise pollution levels is a matter of concern.

“Rota strongly believes that the most effective way to lower pollution levels in our village cores is to divert traffic away from urban centers, not introduce more traffic congestion through flyovers.”



The group said it firmly believes in creating road systems that cater to all road users, including cyclists.

“We advocate for the implementation of sustainable transportation solutions that prioritize the safety and convenience of cyclists and pedestrians. It is essential to foster an environment where individuals can choose active modes of transport without compromising their safety.”

It said that a project that will cost €18 million needs to be well designed and accommodating for all road users, and argued that the €35 million bicycle network project will only be as strong as its weakest link.

Rota said that it appreciates the ongoing dialogue with Infrastructure Malta and acknowledged the progress made on the Msida Creek project design.

“However, the current design still falls short in meeting the needs of bicycle users. We urge Infrastructure Malta to prioritize the creation of a comprehensive and inclusive road network that accommodates the diverse needs of all road users while promoting sustainable modes of transportation,” Rota said.



“Rota calls upon Infrastructure Malta to address these concerns promptly and engage in further consultation with cycling advocacy groups to ensure the successful implementation of a cycling-friendly infrastructure that benefits all residents and visitors.”

Rota’s full report with recommendations can be found on their website and on their Facebook page.