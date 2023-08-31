Building mad: 73,454 new dwellings constructed in past decade

The number of dwellings in Malta has increased by a staggering 73,454 in just a decade increasing from 223,850 in 2011 to 297,304 in 2021.

This represents a sharp 33% increase in the number of dwellings in ten years and a four-fold increase over the number of dwellings counted a century ago.

According to the NSO, during this decade the number of dwellings has increased by around 7,345 each year, resulting in the largest intercensal increase in the number of dwellings ever to be recorded.

A total of 51,278 residences, (24% of occupied units), were inhabited by non-Maltese residents. This corresponds to a five-fold increase in the number non-Maltese born residents between 2011 and 2021.

In the same period the proportion of furnished rented residences has also increased by 13.3 pp. In this category, the highest monthly rental payments were recorded in Sliema (€1,150), followed by St Julian’s and Swieqi (both at €1,100). In contrast, the lowest rental rates were recorded in Birgu (€553), Għajnsielem (€600), and Żurrieq (€600).

The census reveals that just over a quarter of all dwellings (81,613) were not used permanently and consisted in secondary, seasonally used, or completely vacant dwellings. This represents an increase of 10,533 dwellings which are not permanently used since 2011.

But in an indication that more properties are being used as primary residences, the percentage of secondary, seasonal and vacant properties has dropped from 32% to 27.5%. In Gozo 45% of all dwellings are not used as a main residence.

St Paul’s Bay has emerged as the locality with the largest number of dwellings, with 23,738 or 8% of the total stock. This represents an increase of 6,145 dwellings in this locality since 2011.

The most substantial increases in occupied dwellings were seen in St Paul’s Bay, Sliema and Msida.

For the first time ever, flats and penthouses dominated as the main places of residence, accounting for 48.4% of main dwellings. Nearly half of all primary residences were built or reconstructed after the 2000s.