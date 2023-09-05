Swimmer rescued from rough seas in Sliema

The Armed Forces of Malta rescued a swimmer who found himself in difficulty at Tigne in Sliema.

The AFM said the Rescue Coordination Centre Malta (RCC) received a call reporting a person in water, in the area of Tigne in Sliema.

“RCC Malta immediately directed Armed Forces of Malta assets to the location, and successfully rescued the person in water. The person was handed over to an awaiting medical team from Mater Dei,” he said.

RCC reminded the general public to keep safe distance from shorelines in view of adverse incoming weather.

Isolated showers, thunder, strong wind, and possibly hail are expected on Tuesday, as storm Daniel is set to sweep across Malta, the Met Office said.

The change in weather is expected on Tuesday afternoon, as grey skies and isolated showers are being anticipated. Additionally, “thundery and gusty showers are expected overnight, possibly with hail at times,” the Met Office stated on Tuesday.