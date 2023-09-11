NGO stage action outside zoo to protest government delay in enacting new rules

Animal Liberation Malta have voiced their frustration over zoo regulations proposed by government which have been shelved for more than two years.

“It is abundantly clear that there is no political will to make any changes. Thus, as animal activists we appeal to individuals to make the right choices in favour of animals by not supporting slavery,” the animal rights group said.

In an action carried out outside the premises of Wildlife Park in Rabat on the 8th of September, an activist locked herself in a cage to symbolise the entrapment felt by the animals inside the zoos.

“The organization firmly believes that animals should not be kept in captivity, away from their natural environments,” the NGO said.

In an effort to promote awareness and change, Animal Liberation Malta wants the public to understand that whilst they are paying the price of an entrance ticket (or donation), animals are paying the ultimate price.

“We are here to remind people that every ticket purchased is a contribution towards animal slavery. Zoos like this and others only exist because people support them. We invite everyone to rethink their choices in a more ethical way, remembering that there is nothing entertaining in seeing these majestic creatures in cages where they are not free to express their natural instincts and needs,” activist Tanya Fontebasso said.

Animal Liberation Malta asserts that animals such as bears, lions, tigers, and exotic species do not belong in confined spaces like zoos, where they are deprived of the freedom to exhibit their natural behaviours and expressions.

Zoo regulations

Almost three years on, government has still not given a specific timeframe for the introduction of new zoo regulations.

Despite saying that a final proposal to amend zoo legislation was set to be presented to cabinet, in June of 2022, no update has yet been given on when such regulations, or what the final proposal for the regulations looks like.

In 2020, government proposed the prohibition of big-cat cub petting at zoos in a White Paper, but relinquished it just 24 hours later following outrage by zookeeper and known Labour adherent Anton Cutajar.

Zoo regulations have so far remained the same despite the White Paper proposals.