Value of final deeds of sale registered in August down 9.4% from 2022

In August 2023, the number of final deeds of sale relating to residential property amounted to 949, a 24.6 per cent decrease when compared to those registered a year earlier, according to data published by the NSO.

The value of these deeds totalled €263.4 million, representing a decrease of 9.4 per cent when compared to the corresponding value recorded in August 2022.

In the month under review, 869 (or 91.6 per cent) of these final deeds of sale involved individual buyers (households), with companies accounting for virtually all the rest.

The value of the deeds involving individual buyers (households) amounted to €210.9 million, equivalent to 80.1 per cent of the total value).

Final deeds of sale by district and by locality

In August 2023, the highest numbers of final deeds of sale were recorded in the Northern Harbour District and the Northern District, registering a total of 259 and 178 deeds, respectively.

At 96 and 132 deeds, the lowest numbers were recorded in the Western District, and the Gozo and Comino District, respectively.

The highest numbers of final deeds of sale were recorded in the following localities: San Pawl Il-Baħar (79), Il-Mosta (46) and Birkirkara (41).

The sum of agreements recorded in these localities corresponded to 17.5 per cent of the total final deeds of sale registered during August 2023.

Promise of sale agreements

In the same month, 970 promise of sale agreements relating to residential property were registered, equivalent to an increase of 5.5 per cent over the previous year.

Individual potential buyers (households) accounted for 893 (or 92.1 per cent) of these agreements, while the rest mainly involved companies.

The largest number of promise of sale agreements related to residential properties were registered in the Northern Harbour District with 285 agreements, followed by the Northern District with 210 agreements.

On the other hand, the lowest figures of promise of sale agreements were noted in the Western District, and the Gozo and Comino District, at 101 and 108 agreements, respectively.

The highest numbers of promise of sale agreements were recorded in the following localities: San Pawl Il-Baħar (99), L-Imsida (53) and Marsaskala (42).

The sum of agreements recorded in these localities corresponded to 20.0 per cent of the total promise of sale agreements registered during August 2023.