Malta's Islamic community launch relief efforts for Derna's flood victims

The Islamic Community in Malta has launched an appeal for assistance in response to the devastating floods that have struck the Libyan city of Derna.

They are actively seeking donations to support the victims of this tragic event.

Donations are being accepted at two locations, the Ħal Far Open Centre and the Islamic Centre, from 9am to 5pm.

The appeal is specifically asking for contributions in the form of canned food, blankets, mattresses, baby formula, diapers, personal and household hygiene products, new clothing, shoes, medical masks, gloves, tissues, and wet wipes.

For additional information or inquiries, please reach out to the following contacts:

Imam Elsadi at 77489770

Abdurazagh Zmirli at 99420647

Mohamed Kablan at 79559155

Shikh Shaban at 77225552

Protests erupt in Derna

Protests have erupted in the eastern Libyan city of Derna with locals demanding the removal of those in power, a week after torrential rain caused two dams to collapse, sweeping whole neighbourhoods into the Mediterranean Sea and killing thousands.

Demonstrators vented their anger at officials, including the speaker of the eastern-based Libyan parliament, Aguila Saleh, outside the Sahaba Mosque.

Videos circulating on social media showed protesters climbing onto the golden dome of the Sahaba Mosque, a Derna landmark, chanting anti-government slogans and singing: “Oh my homeland… we will stay here until the pain goes away.”

Monday’s protests marked the first large demonstrations since the flood, as citizens attempt to hold leaders across the divided country accountable for the bursting of the dams that some feel could have been avoided.