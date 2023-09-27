[WATCH] TM CEO: Use roads during off-peak hours to help ease traffic congestion

Transport Malta CEO Jonathan Borg has issued an appeal, urging individuals to consider using the roads during less congested hours when possible, to help alleviate traffic congestion.

“I want to make a genuine appeal – cooperate with traffic officials, in the early hours of the day be more cautious, and when possible, use the roads later on in the day,” Borg said in a message uploaded to the transport authority Facebook page.

The message, uploaded on Tuesday, coincides with students returning to school, a period known for heightened traffic congestion.

Borg said Transport Malta (TM) is aware of the congestion issues facing Maltese roads, and he together with his colleagues are working towards finding a solution to the problem.

“Our dedication to finding solutions remains unwavering, and in the forthcoming weeks, we will be seeking your input to find solutions together and expedite progress,” he said.

More than 28,700 state school students returned to the benches on Wednesday, while an additional 5,942 kindergarten students are set to return to school next week.

The education ministry said buses will be picking up students along 2,410 different routes, with 925 of those being solely for state school children. A total of 32,833 students ranging from kindergarten to secondary school will make use of the service.