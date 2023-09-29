European Commission President visits Nadur ahead of Med9 meeting

Prime Minister Robert Abela and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen visited the newly refurbished primary school at Nadur on Friday morning.

On their way to Gozo, the two held a bilateral meeting where they discussed a number of topics, including the economy, energy, the shift toward environmental sustainability, the war in Ukraine and migration.

Von der Leyen, and Mediterranean leaders are in Valletta this afternoon to negotiate a common position on key European topics for the coming months.

Italy’s Giorgia Meloni and France’s Emmanuel Macron are among the heads of state that will be in the capital.

Malta also held its own bilateral meeting with Croatia on Thursday night. Abela met with his Croatian counterpart Andrej Plenkovic for an hour-long meeting, with Malta offering help with Croatia’s recent FATF grey-listing.

During their visit to the Nadur primary, Abela and the commission president visited the €6 million renovations works which were carried out using European Funds.

The project includes new open spaces, as well as the better use of green infrastructure.

“This project is a tool for the citizens of the future to strengthen their skills,” Abela said.

Abela deceiving von der Leyen – PN

The Nationalist Party said the PM is deceiving the European Commission President when giving her a tour of the Nadur primary school, given it is not yet fully refurbished.

“The Labour government is so desperate it is lying to Europe face,” it said.

It said the PN will remain committed towards improving the country’s infrastructure, modernising its schools, and raising academic standards.

n an open letter to the Commission president, Cassola urged von der Leyen not to let herself be used for the PM to trick the Maltese people.

“The works are far from ready and everything is just a PR show utilising your presence in Malta,” Cassola said.

“Today, they even patched up the road in front of the school which has been left in disgrace for 30 years or more! The important thing is not to serve the citizens but to impress you,” he wrote.

“Of course, they will only show you the nice part of the school. They will not show you the other part which is in the pitiful condition, Cassola said. His email is accompanied by a string of photos showing work still taking place at the school.

“Staff have no access to private toilet, there are no cupboards in class, the lift is not ready, etc,” he said.

“It is very sad that our Prime Minister is more intent on appearances rather than substance. Honest Maltese citizens are not prepared to be continuously duped by their elected leaders,” he said, wishing von der Leyen an otherwise pleasant stay.