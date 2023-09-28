Malta, Croatia in bilateral meeting at Castille

Prime Minister Robert Abela and his Croatian counterpart, Andrej Plenković, engaged in a bilateral meeting at Castille on Thursday

They held discussions on enhancing trade relations between the two countries.

Plenković's is in Malta for the MED9 summit scheduled for Friday.

During their discussions, the two prime ministers delved into a range of critical topics including the economy, energy policies, the ever-pressing issue of climate change, and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Both leaders voiced their strong condemnation of Russia's invasion, with Abela reiterating his call for peace negotiations.