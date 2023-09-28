menu

Malta, Croatia in bilateral meeting at Castille

Malta and Croatian PMs in bilateral meeting ahead of MED9 summit on Friday

karl_azzopardi
28 September 2023, 8:43pm
by Karl Azzopardi
Prime Minister Robert Abela (left) and Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković (right)
Prime Minister Robert Abela (left) and Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković (right)

Prime Minister Robert Abela and his Croatian counterpart, Andrej Plenković, engaged in a bilateral meeting at Castille on Thursday

They held discussions on enhancing trade relations between the two countries.

Plenković's is in Malta for the MED9 summit scheduled for Friday.

During their discussions, the two prime ministers delved into a range of critical topics including the economy, energy policies, the ever-pressing issue of climate change, and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Both leaders voiced their strong condemnation of Russia's invasion, with Abela reiterating his call for peace negotiations.

Karl Azzopardi is Online Editor and an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.