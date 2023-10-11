Air Malta cancels Tel Aviv flights due to security concerns in Israel

Air Malta is cancelling several upcoming flights to Tel Aviv throughout the next week due to security concerns in Israel.

In a statement, the airline said that it is cancelling these flights for the safety of its passengers and crew members, while regretting any inconvenience caused.

“Passengers have the option of either changing their tickets to travel on different dates or changing the destination of their travel or submitting their ticket for a full refund,” the statement reads.

The airline also said it is monitoring the security situation in Israel while keeping contact with aviation authorities in order to adjust operations as needed.

The affected flights are:

Saturday 14th October KM826 from Malta to Tel Aviv Saturday 14th October KM827 from Tel Aviv to Malta

Monday 16th October KM826 from Malta to Tel Aviv Monday 16th October KM827 from Tel Aviv to Malta

Wednesday 18th October KM826 from Malta to Tel Aviv Wednesday 18th October from Tel Aviv to Malta

The public can direct enquiries to Air Malta’s Customer Contact Centre by calling +356 21 662 211.

The decision comes amidst intense fighting between Israel and Palestine, after the Hamas militia, an Islamic resistance movement, killed around 1,000 Israelis in Operation Al-Aqsa Storm.

In retaliation, Israeli forces killed some 830 Palestinians in air raids. The UN relief agency in Gaza, UNWRA, said that with food-distribution centres closed, around 500,000 people didn’t get food rations this week.

Schools are now closed because some 190,000 people are using them as bomb shelters, and drinking water is being delivered by trucks for now, UNWRA said.

