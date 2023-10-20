Rental e-scooter ban shows lack of political vision – Cycling lobby group

A government decision to ban rental e-kick scooters by March next year has come under fire by cycling lobby group Rota, who blames the decision on a lack of political vision.

“Is banning rental e-scooters truly the best way forward?” the group asked. “By banning these convenient and clean modes of transportation, we believe that this is step in the wrong direction as this will come at the cost of many citizens who wish to diversify their travel beyond their private car, and will greatly impact the country’s ability to encourage alternative and sustainable mobility.”

Rota said the rental e-scooter system today is not perfect and has put pedestrians at risk. But the outright ban is a result of a lack of political vision and unwillingness to regulate shared micro mobility, it said.

“These issues reflect fundamental deficiencies in the local infrastructure, which historically has always prioritised cars at the expense of all other modes of transport, putting further pressure on the already limited public space.”

On Thursday, the government announced its national cycling strategy, which will be finalised in January 2024.

While the government is issuing a ban on rental e-kick scooters, people will still be able to buy their own scooters for personal use.

