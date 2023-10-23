PN to hold national protest demanding €400 million back after hospitals deal is definitely annulled
Bernard Grech urges people to attend protest on Sunday to demand that the €400 million government gave to Steward Healthcare be returned back after Appeals Court confirms hospitals deal is annulled
Opposition leader, Bernard Grech has announced a national protest following the dismissal of Steward Healthcare’s appeal against the decision to annul the hospitals privatisation deal.
In a Facebook post on Monday, Grech stated that after a successful attempt to order all property involved in the deal to be returned to government, who had colluded in the fraud, now is the time to reclaim the €400 million that government had spent throughout the deal.
Back in February, the court had rescinded the contract and agreements, as the judge said he had no doubt that Steward had fraudulently tried to “turn in its favour, a situation resulting from the fraudulent actions of its predecessors with the aim of unjustifiably enriching itself on the backs of the Government of Malta and the citizens of Malta and Gozo.”
"We must continue together in this journey for the benefit of the people", Grech concluded.
The protest is to be held next Sunday 29 October at 4:00pm in front of Castille.