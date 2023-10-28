Over 60 delegations hosted in Malta for Ukraine peace forum meeting

Malta is hosting the Ukraine Peace Forum on request of Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, a two-day forum that takes place over the course of Saturday and Sunday.

Malta is represented by foreign minister Ian Borg as well as the prime minister’s head of secretariat, Glenn Micallef.

Borg pledged Malta’s support towards Ukraine’s sovereign rights and its territorial integrity after an invasion in February 2022 by Russian military forces along its border and the long-occupied Donbass regions.

“Malta believes in multilateralism within international law and the United Nations’ Charter. Even as a neutral state, we can never not condemn injustice, atrocities or the abuse of power… we are at the frontline of those who condemn this aggression,” Borg said of the Russian aggression in Ukraine.

Over 60 delegations are participating in the peace forum, Borg said, describing it as a sign of trust in Malta’s role as a bridge for peace. “This is a unique opportunity to analyse the work done over the 10-point peace plan from President Zelenskyy and the work needed to follow up on it.”

National Security Advisers from around 65 countries gathered in Malta for the weekend meeting to discuss Zelenskyy’s peace formula for ending the war with Russia. It is the third such meeting this year after smaller ones in Jeddah and Copenhagen but Russia is not involved.

The 10-point peace plan includes calls for the restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity, withdrawal of Russian troops, protection of food and energy supplies, nuclear safety and the release of all prisoners.

The meeting is being held behind closed doors, but officials said it was hoped it would lead to agreement to hold a global peace summit later this year.

The talks will help gauge Ukraine and the West’s ability to drum up continued and broader support, particularly in the Global South, as the conflict in Israel dominates headlines, moving the focus from Kyiv.

Moscow last week criticised Malta for hosting it, describing it as an anti-Russia event that would be counter-productive.