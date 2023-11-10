Grant for roof insulation, double glazing renewed with double the budget

People looking to install roof insulation and double-glazed windows can apply for a government grant as from Monday 13 November, as the Roof Insulation – Double Glazing (RIDG) scheme is renewed for a second year with double the allocation.

According to the Energy Ministry, the scheme will be open to over 1,000 homes, with an allocated budget of €1 million. The scheme is also open to voluntary organisations that do not have any commercial activities.

The RIDG scheme was first issued in 2022, with a €500,000 allocation. The entire budget was taken up immediately, with 577 applicants in over a month.

Successful applicants will receive a grant funding 50% , to a maximum of €1,000 including VAT, of total eligible costs of roof insulation and double-glazed doors and windows.

Households and voluntary organisations can apply for both products at the same time.

Minister Miriam Dalli said the 2024 Budget is allocating €133 million for energy initiatives. Among the initiatives are grants to install PV panels and battery systems. In 2024, this grant will be extended with another €4.8 million to spend.

“We believe that people are the protagonists of our ecological transition towards climate neutrality. The government’s vision is to provide as much support as possible to help families and businesses in this direction. Year after year, we are strengthening different schemes to make this transition easier for all,” the minister said.

The scheme will be administered by the Regulator for Energy and Water Services. Marjohn Abela, the regulator’s CEO, said applications will be open between Monday 13 November and Sunday 31 December, or until funds are absorbed.

Online application forms and scheme guidelines can be accessed at www.rews.org.mt. Suppliers can register their products by sending an email to the regulator at [email protected].