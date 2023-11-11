UPE will not be joining MUT's strike on 27 November

The Union of Professional Educators (UPE) will not be instructing its members to strike on Monday 27 November.

The UPE said that rumours suggest that the Malta Union of Teachers (MUT) already accepted the financial proposals offered by the state and that the strike is merely a demonstration of power.

MUT called for a single-day strike after talks on a new collective agreement for educators fell through. Its President Marco Bonnici explained that the government put forward two proposals on a new financial package for teachers in state and church schools.

The UPE said that certain published articles were misleading and stated that MUT is only negotiating working conditions and allowances, and not the basic salary.

It also said that the basic salary will remain unchanged until the end of 2024, adding that it is a separate agreement between all trade unions and the state.

“According to information released by the UPE, inside rumors suggest that the MUT has already accepted the financial proposals offered by the State. (Increase in allowances not on basic salary), and that this strike is merely a demonstration of power for the MUT and its President to assert their relevance,” UPE said.

The union asked whether the MUT leadership could specifically explain why educators need to strike.

“The MUT has not furnished any of its council members, just as in 2017, or the working groups within MUT, with a copy of the discussed text. Hence, no one knows the reason for the strike. Is it over €50, €100, or €1000 yearly allowance?”

The union said it appears that the government is satisfied with the proposed text and financial package and asked MUT to clarify what the government has proposed and what it expected.

“The UPE desires for educators to exercise critical thinking, as educators have a responsibility to seek further clarification. One cannot blindly follow self-centered leaders into losing a day's salary without knowing the exact reason for the strike,” UPE said.

It accused MUT of a lack of transparency and leadership, saying that during the negotiations, a vice president resigned and that the position of secretary general is currently vacant.

“This indicates a state of disarray in the leadership,” UPE said.

“The UPE also wishes to highlight that the MUT and Government are presently negotiating an illegitimate agreement, as the UPE holds the majority of Learning Support Educators and should be the party negotiating on their behalf. The UPE reserves the right not to acknowledge any agreed-upon text related to the conditions of work for LSEs.”

UPE said that it will issue directives for 27 November to ensure that educators present at school will not be overwhelmed.