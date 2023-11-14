Energy and water agency workers told not to answer work calls, emails by GWU

Workers at the Energy and Water Agency (EWA) have been told not to answer work-related calls or reply to emails from Wednesday 15 November, as the General Workers’ Union orders industrial action.

The Government and Public Entities Section within the GWU issued a number of directives to it’s members after it received no feedback on a counter proposal sent to the EWA management team.

Last september, the GWU declared an industrial dispute due to a disagreement on the collective agreement.

During a conciliation meeting, the EWA team agreed to review and present a financial report to the GWU. After the report was discussed internally, the union submitted a counter proposal, including a revision of the financial package which reflected the cost of living adjustment for 2024.

The union received no feedback on the proposal, deciding instead to declare an industrial action and issue directives to its members.

The directives will remain in force until the GWU says otherwise.

The Energy and Water Agency is a government agency within the Ministry for Environment, Energy and Enterprise. It is tasked with drafting and coordinating national policies for energy and water, and is responsible for several schemes on renewable energy, research and innovation, and energy and water awareness.