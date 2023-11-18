MUT files libel proceedings against UPE after 'defamatory' statement

The Malta Union of Teachers (MUT) has taken legal action by filing libel proceedings after the publication of what it called a defamatory article by the Union for Professional Educators (UPE). Despite not being a participant in the negotiations for the sectoral/collective agreement, UPE's recent actions have drawn legal scrutiny from MUT, prompting them to defend their integrity.

The UPE had said that rumours suggest that MUT already accepted the financial proposals offered by the state and that the strike was merely a demonstration of power.

In a statement on Saturday, MUT asserted that the UPE lacks the authority to issue defamatory statements regarding MUT and its leadership. Additionally, UPE is accused of making defamatory comments about the ongoing negotiations between MUT and the government. While UPE is not directly involved in these negotiations, its alleged role as a strikebreaker and its attempts to disrupt the negotiation process have been strongly condemned by MUT.

The union emphasizes that while disagreements and differences may exist within the education sector, fabricating and spreading defamatory statements goes beyond acceptable discourse and breaches the law.

MUT stated that it will not tolerate such behavior and is determined to take all necessary actions to address the alleged defamation.