Cannabis lobby calls for legal disparity on home and public possession to be addressed

Cannabis lobby group Releaf has called on the authorities to address a legal disparity in possession limits within private residences, presently constrained to 50 grams of legal cannabis.

“While the allowance for cultivating four plants stands as a progressive measure, the disproportionately low ceiling on possessing dried flowers places responsible adult home cultivators at risk of unwarranted trafficking allegations and the consequential severe legal ramifications,” said Releaf president Andrew Bonello.

Releaf Malta said it wants a legislative amendment concerning home possession, proposing an adjustment from the current 50 grams to 400 grams. “This proposed modification aligns more realistically with the attainable yield achievable through personal home cultivation,” Bonello said, referring to the potential yield from the legalised growth of the plants allowed under Maltese law.

“Such a critical amendment is imperative to shield individuals from unnecessary legal repercussions, thereby promoting a more sustainable framework rooted in principles of harm reduction,” Bonello added.

Releaf also said the authorities had to reconsider what they saw as the exceptionally low decriminalisation threshold for public possession, currently set at 7 grams. The lobby said th threshold had to be elevated to “a more reasonable 30 grams” – akin to the standard quantity found in a typical packet of tobacco cigarettes.

“We call upon the Government to acknowledge the gravity of these limitations and swiftly enact amendments. The implementation of these vital changes is essential to establish a fair and equitable regulatory environment, fostering responsible cannabis practices while mitigating disproportionate legal liabilities for individuals exercising their right to cultivate and possess cannabis within reasonable limits,” Bonello said.