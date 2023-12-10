Give generously: at Christmas, political parties raise funds for their 2024 campaigns

Never mind inflation and the cost of living… Malta’s major political parties want you to give back.

Whether you have been buckling under pressure by rising prices (as the Nationalists will tell you) or if you have been raised out of financial insecurity thanks to the last Budget (as Labour will surely tell you), ’tis the season to be charitable.

Malta’s major parties will today host their annual Christmas telethons, entertaining Sunday television audiences on their TV stations with music, banter, games, and prize-giving.

Labour is taking SMS text donations of €6.99 and phone-in donations starting from €15, while the PN’s starts at €10, apart from the €6.99 SMS donation.

The fundraisers take place before another annual Christmas telethon, the l-Istrina national charity drive, which last year collected over €5 million.

Labour has teased a few shots of its MPs and ministers, who swap their government suits for gilets and sweaters, frolicking inside the One TV studios playing pub games, with the Danusan comedy duo providing the banter.

PN leader Bernard Grech, who on Sunday had to read more news on disheartening polls that leave both the PN and Labour losing more votes to abstainers, imparted a more solemn message on his party’s fundraiser:

“Our party media has made great leaps. You can be part of this success and help us improve. Our political message is broadcast through our media, because it is built on consultation and based on what people are experiencing… the PN is getting stronger, but it will be even more strong if you are with us. This success depends on you. You can guarantee a better quality of life for our dear ones.”

Grech will also be touring PN clubs on Sunday to make appeals for more funds for the PN media house, ahead of the 2024 European elections.