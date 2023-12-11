BCA received over 1,200 applications for demolition licence, information tabled in parliament shows

The Building and Construction Authority (BCA) has received 3,793 applications for a contractor licence, information tabled in parliament shows.

The information was tabled by Planning Minister Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi in reply to a question by Nationalist MP Graziella Galea.

He said 1,233 applications for a demolition licence, 806 applications for an excavation licence and 1,754 applications for a building licence were received by the BCA.

Unlicensed contractors can no longer carry out demolitions, excavations and construction work legally, as the license application period ended on 1 November.

Those contractors who have not applied for a licence can still do so by 31 May 2024, but cannot operate as contractors until they receive a provisional license.

Meanwhile, the licensing committee will evaluate all the applications received in a process that will take up to 60 days before contractors get word on their application.

The new rules, published last July, apply to contractors offering services of demolition, excavation and construction and impose several obligations, including the requirement that any work done is covered by a valid insurance policy to cover any loss or damage to third parties and employees.

The regulations also establish a schedule of penalties for contractors working without a licence, or carrying out work with a suspended licence or in violation of licence conditions.

The penalties also contemplate prison sentences of up to six months and administrative penalties that can go up to €50,000 and fines that can reach €5,000 per day.