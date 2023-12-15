Abela disappointed at lack of EU agreement for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

Prime Minister Robert Abela has expressed disappointment at the lack of a consensus at the EU Council summit in Brussels for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and a conference on a two-state solution for Israel and Palestine.

Abela reiterated Malta’s position for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, a position reflected in a letter sent by Abela together with three other Prime Ministers of Spain, Ireland and Belgium to the President of the European Council Charles Michel.

In the same letter, the signatories also requested that the Council take a firm position on the Middle East, and for the EU to remain credible at international level and consistent with its positions on other conflicts.

“We cannot continue to accept atrocities on innocent people,” Abela said. “I believe the situation in the Middle East deserved a clear signal from the Council. I have made this appeal to the leaders and even to the presidents of the European institutions. How can we continue to accept the indiscriminate killing of innocent people, and others being forced to leave their own homes?”

Abela said he was disappointed that there was no consensus for the Council conclusions to drive home the message for international pressure on this situation. “I expected the European institutions to be consistent with positions taken on other conflicts,” the Prime Minister said,. “Moreover, the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip needs to be addressed immediately as requested in Malta’s resolution in the UN Security Council.”

While recognising the need for measures to ensure the security of Israel, Abela said there was a need to strengthen the Palestinian Authority through financial and political assistance so that it can manage the Gaza Strip and the West Bank effectively.

Abela also praised the Council’s decision to commence accession talks for Ukraine and Moldova as an important step on the path towards reforms that will bring these countries closer to the European Union. He said Malta will continue to support the Ukrainian people through humanitarian aid.

Abela also told prime ministers in the Council that he would not support a reduction in budgetary funding over the coming four years, as the EU prepares to draft a recommendation to member states to cut 0.5% of their budgetary demands to bring deficits below the 3% of GDP threshold.

Abela explained Malta’s position that a package of initiatives was needed to finance various priorities, and not just aid expenditure to Ukraine. He stressed the need for finance that would help the Mediterranean invest in strategic relations with countries in the northern part of Africa and to step up the fight against human traffickers.

The discussion on the multi-annual financial framework review will continue at another European Council Summit next January, as no agreement was reached at this meeting.