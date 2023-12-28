Pieta primary school broken into during Christmas holidays

A Pieta primary school was broken into during the Christmas holidays, with an amount of items stolen from the school property.

A police spokesperson told MaltaToday that the Hamrun police station was notified of the incident on Wednesday.

The burglary happened at San Ġorġ Preca primary school some point between 22 and 27 December.

Police are now checking classrooms and security cameras to establish what was stolen and who the aggressor might have been.

On Facebook, the school notified parents and guardians of the burglary and said that everything is in the hands of the police.